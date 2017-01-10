Discussions continue about Cumberland Council’s proposed overhaul to waste services.
Local News
Early arrival for first 2017 baby
Man charged after glassing incident in Granville
Remembering Granville 40 years on
Granville diasater: A day we’ll never forget
This year will be Parramatta’s time
Suspicious car fire in Auburn
Man arrested after Parramatta fight
Police investigations underway following man’s death in Merrylands West
Parramatta and Holroyd’s top 10 stories for 2016 | Photos
Local Sport
Wanderers ring in new year changes
Parramatta’s T20 run just the start
Janjetovic swaps blue for red and black
Wanderers sign former Sydney FC keeper Vedran Janjetovic
Parramatta into Twenty20 Cup final four
Firestar back at the plate
Eels give season preview to fans
Community
Theatre takes centre stage
Parra matters for public meeting
Parramatta War Memorial Pool will be a hot topic at a public rally this Sunday.
Rocky future for old quarry
The gift of generosity
Regional Focus
Retirement home argument over coffee mug ends in bashing
NSW: Retiree left with bleeding from the brain after being bashed at a retirement village over a stolen ...
Bowls world record broken | Video
Cloncurry man Shayne Barwick has made it to the Guinness Book of World Records for the longest bowl ...
Health minister Sussan Ley stands aside pending investigation
Mum’s plea to missing son: ‘please call home’
NSW: Zac Barnes hasn't been seen since he left a friend's car in a distressed state in November.
National
Water toll: Toddler pulled from South Coast pool, man dies at Central Coast beach
Two people have been pulled from waterways in separate incidents within hours of one another on Monday.
Michael Chamberlain dies from complications of leukaemia
Michael Chamberlain, who fought a long and bitter battle for justice after his baby daughter was snatched by ...
Why I hate your dog now, tomorrow and forever
And, yes, please take it personally.
Centrelink's debt debacle: It's going to get worse, says union
It's bad now but going to get much worse, warns CPSU as Centrelink denies "pecking order" in debt ...
Man critical after being stabbed in the stomach at Bankstown
Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred in Bankstown on Monday evening.
Sydney to Hobart skipper Anthony Bell to face court on AVO matter
Winning Sydney to Hobart skipper Anthony Bell will appear in court this week after police sought an interim ...
Health
Calls for ACT to again lead prison syringe program debate reignited after AMA urges such initiatives nationally
Calls for the ACT to return to leading the national debate on safe needle exchange programs in prisons ...
Cost of older Australians with diabetes to hit $2.9 billion by 2030, new research shows
The indirect economic cost of rising numbers of ageing Australians with diabetes, measured in 'lost productive life years', ...
Federal government rejects doctors group's call for a new national Centre for Disease Control
The Turnbull Government has rejected a call from the Australian Medical Association to create a nation-wide Centre for ...
Living near busy roads increases dementia risk: Lancet study
Dementia is more common in people who live near main roads, a major study has found, raising more ...
Entertainment
Golden Globes 2017: Red Carpet
Once again Nicole Kidman and Emma Stone lead the frocks and faces shining on the Golden Globes red ...
Doll of Emma Watson as Belle from Beauty and the Beast becomes laughing stock
Argh, kill it with fire.
Golden Globes 2017: Hollywood goes La La, Jimmy Fallon stays safe and the stars take fire at Donald Trump
The hit musical La La Land cements its path to the Oscars with a sweep of the key categories.
Golden Globes 2017: Complete list of winners
The full list of winners from the 74th Golden Globe Awards.
Life & Style
Cost of older Australians with diabetes to hit $2.9 billion by 2030, new research shows
The indirect economic cost of rising numbers of ageing Australians with diabetes, measured in 'lost productive life years', ...
Calls for ACT to again lead prison syringe program debate reignited after AMA urges such initiatives nationally
Calls for the ACT to return to leading the national debate on safe needle exchange programs in prisons ...
Allen's Lollies hits the personalisation sweet spot
NATIONAL: One hour north of Melbourne there's a factory that makes magic.
Opinion
David Pope and the cartoons that defined 2016
Here's how Fairfax Media cartoonist David Pope captured some of the key events and issues of 2016.
No kids? So it’s a life of leisure?
COMMENT: Explaining the silent guilt of a "childless" life.
Moving closer to a fair dinkum republic | Opinion
Why Alex has the right to sue
OPINION: Face it, former Knights player Alex McKinnon was tragically injured in a workplace accident.
Participation trophies should not exist
Like many people my age, I received trophy after trophy, medal after medal and ribbon after ribbon from ...
Why aren't we letting our children learn to lose?
Travel
10-hour flight, 5 movies, $100: Qantas passenger takes action over broken in-flight entertainment system
How many movies can you squeeze in on an international flight?
Cheap flights as Emirates launches 2017 new year sale
If travel was on the top of your New Year's Resolutions, now is a good time to book.
Expert Opinion: Christine Manfield
Booking direct with a hotel vs online travel agent: What gets you a better hotel room rate?
Does booking direct with the hotel get you a better price and a better room?